December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road Darien,
06820 USA
This December, the Geary Gallery of Darien presents three talented artists: German-American abstract artist Katrin Waite, and two new craft artists, Rebecca Dunn and Ken Beerbohm. Just in time for holiday gift-giving, their unique artwork will make the perfect gift!
Their exhibit runs December 3 – 24. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.