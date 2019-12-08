+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Event calendar brought to you by

Selfies With Santa for People & Pets

Stratford Animal Control

225 Beacon Point Road
 Stratford, CT 06615
USA

One weekend only!

Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting a Holiday Fundraiser from 9am-5pm both days.

Selfie's with Santa will be available at 11am-3pm both days.  

Sunday, 08 December, 2019

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Aimee Sprogis

Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

