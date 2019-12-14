Baroque to Pops

The first half of the program will be the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah plus the Hallelujah Chorus with The Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut, under the direction of Dr. Carole Ann Maxwell. Featured soloists are Amelia Watkins, Soprano; Sarah Heltzel, mezzo-soprano; William Ferguson, Tenor; and Blake Burroughs, Bass.

The evening’s second half commences with the familiar strains of the Farandole from Bizet’s L’Arlesienne, followed by the Seabury Academy Choir singing “How Lovely are the Messengers” from Mendelssohn’s Saint Paul. Next comes the ballet students of The New England Academy of Dance performing the Trepak from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. The evening closes with orchestral music and song: Leroy Anderson’s familiar Sleigh Ride, Lucas Richman’s Hanukkah Medley and finally a sing-along of Christmas carols. There will, of course, be a visit from Santa, and refreshments will be served after the show.

We will be collecting food and personal care products for The Pantry@NCC for students attending Norwalk Community College and also collecting winter apparel - coats, gloves, hats, and scarves for Person-to-Person and their clients.