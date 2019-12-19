Marketers, set yourself up for the new year right with this amazing AMA marketing networking party! Join the American Marketing Association's annual event for speed-networking, making new contacts and friends, and celebrating a hard-won 2019 with wine, beer and hors d'oeuvres.

PowerMatch!, a favorite “speed-networking” component of CT Tech Council events for years, starts the evening off at 5:30. This one-hour session, limited to just 20 attendees, is free with your admission to the main event. Please make sure to order a ticket for this pre-game session. If you're looking for a career change or to expand your marketing network, don't miss PowerMatch!

Drinks flow and hors d'oeuvres are passed beginning at 6:30 pm.

All this is happening at the fabulous and centrally located Stamford Sheraton Hotel, 700 East Main Street, Stamford. AMA membership not required.

While you’re toasting the year, please meet American Marketing Association board members and talk to them if interested in joining our leadership board in the year ahead. We are recruiting for the 2020-21 season (starts summer 2020) for thought leaders to plan monthly events on the future of marketing and to help build your skills and career. Cheers, and come have fun!

Sponsored by Mediassociates, an advertising media strategy and analytics agency; Alphagraphics, a leader in marketing print production; Wunderland, leaders in executive and employee recruitment; Austin Lawrence, experts in content marketing and B2B marketing strategy; and Think Altamira.

5:30 - 6:30 PowerMatch! Speed networking hosted by Mike Scricca (formerly of CT Tech Council)

6:30 - 9:00 AMA Holiday Party

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-networking-party-for-marketers-with-powermatch-speed-networking-tickets-84895971135