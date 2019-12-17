Forum on High Costs of Generic Prescription Drugs

Attorney General William Tong, state Reps. Lucy Dathan, Chris Perone, Travis Simms, Gail Lavielle and Terrie Wood, and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff will hold a forum on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center on measures the Office of the Attorney General and Connecticut General Assembly are taking to address the skyrocketing costs of generic prescription drugs.

State officials will be joined by representatives from the Fairfield County Medical Association, CT Insulin 4 All, and the Connecticut Pharmacists Association.

During the forum, Attorney General Tong will discuss the office's amended, expanded complaint against some of the nation's largest generic drug manufacturers for their alleged role in artificially and manipulating prices for more than 100 different generic drugs.

State Rep. Dathan, vice chairwoman of the legislature's Insurance & Real Estate Committee, will discuss legislation the state legislature has enacted requiring drug companies to justify large prescription price increases.

The event is open to the public and press.