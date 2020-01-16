The Growth of Trees: A Journey Through Time with Michael Wojtech

No single view of a tree is a fixed snapshot in time that tells the complete story. Join Michael Wojtech and discover how trees grow, reproduce, and interact with their environment across days, weeks, seasons, and years and over varying scales. From the intricate details of buds, flowers, leaves, and bark that we use for species identification to the collaborative roles of trees in ecosystems. Learn more about the function and experience the beauty of characteristics such as peeling bark, overwintering buds, lobed or toothed leaves, flowers by the thousands, and seeds that fly on the wind.

Michael Wojtech is a naturalist, illustrator, and educator with a Masters degree in Conservation Biology from Antioch University New England. He is the author of the book “Bark: A Field Guide to Trees of the Northeast” and co-author (with artist Julia Kuo) of “Drawing Trees and Leaves”. He was featured on Margaret Roach’s radio program, A Way to Garden.

