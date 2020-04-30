The Pollinator Victory Garden with Kim Eierman

Many pollinator species have suffered serious declines in recent years. It’s a serious problem for all of us, since pollinators are responsible for the pollination of 80% of all flowering plants, and at least 30% of the our food. Unfortunately, most of our landscapes offer little in the way of appropriate pollinator habitat and forage. Kim Eierman, Founder of EcoBeneficial, will teach simple strategies homeowners can do to attract and support not just bees, but an array of pollinators that have different requirements. Learn how to create a “Pollinator Victory Garden” to help win the war on pollinator decline!

Kim Eierman is an Environmental Horticulturist specializing in ecological landscapes and native plants. Based in New York, Kim teaches at the New York Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, The Native Plant Center in NY, Rutgers Home Gardeners School and several other institutions.

