Leaf Casting

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens

151 Brookdale Road
 Stamford, CT 06903

Phone: 203-322-6971
Website: Click to Visit

Join us as local artist and sculptor, Elizabeth White, shows us how to make Leaf Casts! This is a wonderful way to add natural & fun elements to your backyard or even to make as a gift!

Admission is $30 for Bartlett members and $40 for non-members. Space is limited, click here to register!

Saturday, 06 June, 2020

Contact:

Jane Von Trapp

Cost:

$30 for members, $40 for non-members

