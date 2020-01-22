Play With Your Food Lunchtime-Catered Playreadings
Greenwich Arts Society
299 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT06830
Popular lunchtime playreading series Play With Your Food opens the door to its 2020 season on January 22 & 23 at Greenwich Arts Council (299 Greenwich Avenue). A delicious lunch catered by Meli Melo begins at 12 noon followed by three irresistible one-act plays read by professional actors, many of whom hail from Broadway, film and television. The performance concludes with a talkback with the cast and Artistic Director. January plays in Greenwich include Nudity Rider by Hamish Linklater and The Adventures of… by Kathleen Warnock. All coffee donated by Starbucks! All performances: 12 pm – 1:30 pm. Limited tickets available. 4-month series - $200 ($50 per show); Individual tickets - $54. For 2020 Season Calendar and to purchase tickets: JIBProductions.org or call the Box Office: 203.293.8729.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.