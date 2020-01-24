Tweet January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery

Geary Gallery 576 Boston Post Road

Darien , CT 06820

US

This January, Geary Gallery of Darien presents “Abstract Gazing,” featuring the contemplative paintings of Westport artist, Kelley Schutte. Her exhibit runs January 2 – 31 at the Geary Gallery, located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. https://www.gearygallery.com/?exhibitions=kelley-schutte-abstract-gazing

