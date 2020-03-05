American Platform Tennis Association National Championships 2020

As many as 500 platform tennis competitors from across the country are expected at the American Platform Tennis Association (APTA) Men’s and Women’s National Championships, now in its 85th year, showcasing the sport’s best talent. Top doubles teams, including many from the local region, will exhibit exceptional athleticism, racquet skills and teamwork. Action will take place at host club, the Country Club of Darien, and at 34 additional clubs and facilities in Fairfield and Westchester counties. Spectators are welcome at no charge. The APTA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that governs the sport for its 18,000 members. For more information, visit www.platformtennis.org