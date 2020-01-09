Do you know that the food you eat can either push you towards or away from disease? Come to learn from expert Dr. Christopher Rago.



In a world ruled by processed and genetically modified food, the human population is becoming riddled with disease. Research is showing that processes like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, chronic pain, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases all share a common symptom, inflammation! One of the most common chronic conditions that most Americans suffer from is chronic systemic inflammation due to poor diet.



What if I were to tell you that the food we eat can either push you towards or away from disease? Food has the ability to increase and reduce inflammation. We know through research that certain forms of the same foods either characterize it as pro- or anti-inflammatory. Knowing which foods and why they increase or decrease this process is incredibly important in bulletproofing your body from disease and reducing the signs and symptoms of an established disease process.



In this seminar, I will discuss why food is disease building, which foods and forms of those foods good or bad for you, and how to appropriately strategize a diet based on optimal health using information collected from the most up to date research. Dr. Rago is a graduate of Emory University and the University of Bridgeport College of Chiropractic and Clinical Nutrition programs. He has been an avid athlete his entire life, playing competitive soccer, lacrosse and ski racing at a junior Olympic level. He played lacrosse in college and became a certified personal trainer where he began working with clients of all ages, health and fitness levels. It was during this time that Dr. Rago began to develop his own ideas of the practice of healthy living and athletic performance.



REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nutrition-for-energy-and-health-why-what-you-eat-matters-tickets-82877758607