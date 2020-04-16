Forest Days Spring Session
Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. It is designed to encourage children to grow socially, emotionally and physically through interest-led play and natural exploration. The spring session starts on 2/4. It goes by a weekly Tuesdays & Thursdays schedule. Registration is open until 1/13.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/forest-days-spring-2020-session/
Please note: Forest Days will not be meeting the weeks of Feb. 10th-14th and April 13-17
Thursday, 16 April, 2020
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 07 April, 2020
- Thursday, 09 April, 2020
- Tuesday, 14 April, 2020
- Thursday, 16 April, 2020
- Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Contact:Jennifer Butler
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:700.00-1600.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.