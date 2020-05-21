Event calendar brought to you by
Forest Days Spring Session
Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. It is designed to encourage children to grow socially, emotionally and physically through interest-led play and natural exploration. The spring session starts on 2/4. It goes by a weekly Tuesdays & Thursdays schedule. Registration is open until 1/13.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/forest-days-spring-2020-session/
Please note: Forest Days will not be meeting the weeks of Feb. 10th-14th and April 13-17 Categories:
