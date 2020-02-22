Happy Birthday, Beethoven

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3pm

Join us as we toast Beethoven on his 250th Birthday. Still the most celebrated composer, ever!

Michael Stern, Music Director Designate

Pamela Frank, violin

Program:

Beethoven Overture to Coriolan

Beethoven Violin Concerto

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

Learn more: Your ticket includes a FREE Behind the Baton talk one hour pre-concert with our conductor!

Just for kids: Your ticket includes FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm for kids ages 5-12.

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901.

Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

* * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.