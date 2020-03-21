Dancing with the Stars - A Gala Benefit for ElderHouse

One of the hottest fundraising events in Fairfield County - ElderHouse will host its 7th Annual Dancing with the Stars Gala Benefit on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton. Dance professionals from Fred Astaire Studios in Norwalk will be paired with local business leaders for a star-studded dance competition. ElderHouse’s only fundraising event of the year will feature a live auction and paddle raise, as well as dinner, music and dancing. All proceeds help to sustain an award-winning program of adult care, socialization and recreational activities to seniors living with aging conditions including memory loss and physical limitations. Reservations begin at $200 per ticket or $3000 per table. Visit www.elderhouse.org/events for more information, to purchase tickets and make a pledge for our star dancers!