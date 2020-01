Tweet Free Adoption Information Session

Port Chester-Rye Brook Library 1 Haseco Ave

Port Chester , NY 10573

United States

This free event is open to anyone interested in or involved with the adoption process, including professionals, community members, expectant parents, adoptive or potential adoptive parents, and adoptees. Come learn about the domestic adoption process and meet the staff of FFTA. FFTA is authorized in CT and NY.

06:00 PM - 07:30 PM Contact: Joy Goldstein



Phone: 9149391180

Website:

Categories:

