Archipelago, Dixieland Jazz Big Band

Join us at St Francis Episcopal Church for a performance of Archipelago, a New Orleans type Jazz Brass Band! Six professional musicians playing Trumpet, Trombone, Sax, Tuba, Drums, Piano, will be raising the roof, in a Mardi Gras celebration.

Archipelago is a non-profit music education ensemble dedicated to advocating musical arts through performance, residency, and consultation. Archipelago’s mission is to educate and inspire audiences from diverse ethnic, geographic, and socioeconomic populations. Comprising the ensemble is a group of highly trained musicians from the United States, Canada, Austria and Germany. Their audiences are immersed in a world of musical styles including classical, funk, 20’s jazz, polka, New Orleans Second Line, big-band swing and even a few pop classics. The group has toured across the United States, South America, and Europe, performing and presenting workshops for thousands of students and adults.

A leader in the El-Sistema USA movement, Archipelago has been performing workshops and running music camps for the past decade to underserved youth, centering on developing life skills and leadership through the collaborative and creative process of collective composition. Archipelago music education programs encourages students to generate original ideas and approaches, evaluate choices, and build on prior experience to improve and realize their potential as young artists, creators, and leaders. As a performance practice, Archipelago believes in including students is some fashion in their performances and may have some of the local student talent from Stamford perform with them for a couple selections.