Event calendar brought to you by
St. Aloysius School Morning Meet & Greet
St. Aloysius School gymnasium
33 South Ave.
New Canaan, CT
06840
USA
Come see SAS in action! Wednesday, January 29 is our Admissions Morning Meet and Greet Session and an opportunity to learn about our strong academics and nurturing environment. To register, contact Mrs. Marybeth Nisco, Head of Admissions at 203-966-0786, or email admissions@sasncct.org.
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Contact:
Marybeth Nisco
Phone: 203-9660786
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Limelight Comedy at the Cafe Madrid 08:00 PM Thursday, 30 January, 2020
'Beatrix Farrand: American Landscapes' Documentary Film Screening 06:30 PM Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Disturbed Earth: A Natural History of the Potter's Field with JoeAnn Hart 06:30 PM Friday, 07 February, 2020
'Sylvia' at MTC! 08:00 PM Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Friday, 19 June, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
St. Aloysius School Morning Meet & Greet 09:00 AM Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Speed Friending All ages 06:30 PM
Speed Dating Stamford Ages 25-43 08:15 PM Sunday, 26 April, 2020
14th Annual ARI of Connecticut, Inc. The 14th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Saturday, 01 February, 2020
MERSEY BEAT BAND 08:00 PM Friday, 07 February, 2020
'Sylvia' at MTC! 08:00 PM Saturday, 08 February, 2020
'Sylvia' at MTC! 08:00 PM Sunday, 09 February, 2020
'Sylvia' at MTC! 08:00 PM Friday, 14 February, 2020
'Sylvia' at MTC! 08:00 PM Saturday, 15 February, 2020
'Sylvia' at MTC! 08:00 PM