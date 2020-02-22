Event calendar brought to you by
Speed Dating Stamford Ages 25-43
Northern Lights (Mariott)
Northern Lights (Mariott)
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Saturday , 2/22/2020 8:15 PM
Ages 25-43
Northern Lights (Marriott)
243 Tresser Blvd , Stamford CT 06901
Cost: $40.00
Description: Up to 15 dates in one night! Over 72 married couples since we started in 2003.. Proof of age required. Meet new people every 5 minutes.
Prepay required at https://www.weekenddating.com/event-details.aspx?id=7402
E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com
Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
08:15 PM - 09:00 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 5169089638
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
