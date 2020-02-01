Event calendar brought to you by
The award winning MERSEY BEAT BAND will be perform for a general fund raiser at The Laurel Athletic Club 13 North Ave ( US-1 ) Norwalk, CT. from 8:00PM to 12:00AM. on SAT. SAT 1st, 2020.
MERSEY BEAT won three consecutive readers pools from best band in the state performing the music of the Beatles and other 1960's bands.
Lou's Kitchen is also on site and dinner will be available.
For reservations please contact the club directly at 203-847-5429
Saturday, 01 February, 2020
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Contact:
Don Sexton
Phone: 2038474014
Categories:
