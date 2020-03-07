Caribe's Winter Ball 2020

Join us for a black tie affair on Saturday March 7. An elegant night of delicious food, dancing and fun.

Proceeds to benefit BCYL programs & Scholarship fund

Doors open at 6 pm - Hors d’oeuvresOne complimentary glass of Champagne for the first hour upon arrival

7 pm - Dinner

8 pm - Presentation to be immediately followed by live music

ADULT ONLY EVENT 21+

CASH BAR

TICKETS: $75 PER PERSON, $85 AT THE DOOR

Purchas Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridgeport-caribes-2020-winter-gala-tickets-86858013657