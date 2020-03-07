Event calendar brought to you by
Caribe's Winter Ball 2020
Join us for a black tie affair on Saturday March 7. An elegant night of delicious food, dancing and fun.
Proceeds to benefit BCYL programs & Scholarship fund
Doors open at 6 pm - Hors d’oeuvresOne complimentary glass of Champagne for the first hour upon arrival
7 pm - Dinner
8 pm - Presentation to be immediately followed by live music
ADULT ONLY EVENT 21+
CASH BAR
TICKETS: $75 PER PERSON, $85 AT THE DOOR
Purchas Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridgeport-caribes-2020-winter-gala-tickets-86858013657
Saturday, 07 March, 2020
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Contact:
Ruth Ortega
Phone: 2039130073
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:

