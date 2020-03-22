Eat Chocolate. Help End Family Homelessness.

Join us at the beautiful Inn at Middletown for Columbus House's 18th Annual Chocolate to the Rescue and support our Middlesex Family Shelter while you: sample mouthwatering chocolate delicacies from local chocolatiers; bakeries, restaurants, and caterers; observe judging from a panel of culinary experts; bid on an array of silent auction items; vote for your favorite chocolate creation; and more!

Four sponsorship levels are available!