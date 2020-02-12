February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

This February, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Reflections of Sea & Sky,” featuring the unique and meditative mixed media of Darien artist, Vicki French Smith. Her exhibit runs February 1 - 29 at the Geary Gallery, located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com