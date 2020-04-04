Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 16th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums. In celebration of this year’s theme on Earth Optimism, the Museum’s Conservatory will be on view and docents will share with Museum Day visitors newly uncovered information highlighting the history of this room and the Mansion’s surrounding gardens during the mid-to-late 19th century.

Free Admission with Museum Day Pass available through Smithsonianmag.com