Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 16th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums. In celebration of this year’s theme on Earth Optimism, the Museum’s Conservatory will be on view and docents will share with Museum Day visitors newly uncovered information highlighting the history of this room and the Mansion’s surrounding gardens during the mid-to-late 19th century.

Saturday, 04 April, 2020

Charles Hill

Phone: 2038389799
Free Admission with Museum Day Pass

