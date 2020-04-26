Event calendar brought to you by

'The Artistry of Afternoon Tea: Rituals, Etiquette, Food and Fashion' by Ellen Easton

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Website: Click to Visit

Ellen Easton, author and leader in the lifestyle industry, is a renowned authority on the art of Afternoon Tea. On Sunday, April 26, 2020, 2-4 p.m., the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature Ms. Easton for an illustrated talk, demo, and book signing titled, The Artistry of Afternoon Tea: Rituals, Etiquette, Food and Fashion, sponsored by Bulova.com and whatscookingamerica.com. Ms. Easton is a consultant to the hospitality, food, retail and special event industries whose clients have included The Waldorf Astoria and Plaza hotels and Bergdorf Goodman. Please RSVP by Apr. 23, 2020

Sunday, 26 April, 2020

Contact:

Charles Hill

Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$20 members – $25 non-members

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.