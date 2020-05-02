Event calendar brought to you by
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
As women are finding their voices and making an impact throughout the professional world, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center will celebrate women’s artistic contributions by opening a new exhibition titled, About Women curated by Silvermine Gallery Director Roger Mudre . On view with guided tour admission.
Saturday, 02 May, 2020
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Sunday, 26 April, 2020
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Friday, 01 May, 2020
Saturday, 02 May, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Charles Hill
Phone: 2038389799
