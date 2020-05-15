Tweet About Women

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 295 West Ave

Norwalk , CT 06850





As women are finding their voices and making an impact throughout the professional world, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center will celebrate women's artistic contributions by opening a new exhibition titled, About Women curated by Silvermine Gallery Director Roger Mudre. On view with guided tour admission.



