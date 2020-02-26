Learn how to grow your own plants from seed. Come to the Greenhouse and learn the basics of starting seeds at home. This hands-on workshop will review planting schedules, germinating techniques and which seeds should go directly into the garden. You will walk away with a plethora of information and a few little treasures to grow on your own.

Registration required.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/seed-starting-with-director-of-horticulture-lisa-beebe/