Kids – here’s your checklist – comfy pajamas, softest blanket, and and a smile! Join us as we peak ahead to Spring and nature’s new beginnings. Take home a nature based craft and fuel up with some treats Then get ready to cuddle up for story time as we read seasonal books about nature springing to life. Hope to see you there!

Please note – this is NOT a drop-off event.”

For tickets and more information, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/spring-is-around-the-corner-with-gbc-youth-coordinator-jen-behette/