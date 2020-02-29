Ayurveda translates into “Science of Life” with “Ayus” meaning life and “Veda” meaning knowledge or science. It means “the truth of you”. The mind-body connection is powerful. Using the power of Ayurveda, I will help you to achieve your peak physical, mental, and emotional health through my knowledge of a tradition that is thousands of years old.

Ruchi Shah is an independent Ayurvedic consultant and wellness coach based in Greenwich, CT. She believes in promoting wellness instead of treating illness, finding the root cause of an ailment rather than merely treating the symptoms so that the body is holistically and systematically healed from within. Using her highly specialized and comprehensive knowledge of Ayurveda, she work one-on-one with clients and offers group classes to conduct a thorough health assessment and to create a unique, personalized plan catered to each individual’s needs to optimize health and wellness through herbs and lifestyle recommendations. Registration Required.

For tickets and more information, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/find-balance-through-ayurveda-with-ruchi-shah-an-introduction-2/2020-02-29/