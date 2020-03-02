A short class for all those times when you don’t feel like changing into work out clothes. Chair yoga is a great practice that can easily be brought to your life off the mat. It can be practiced early in the morning in your pajamas from your bed, at lunch at the office in high heels, or at home in jeans in a kitchen chair. We use seated and some standing poses with the support from the chair, as well as pranayama (breath work) to curiously investigate ourselves.

No need to bring anything. Just show up.

Please pre-register.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/chair-yoga-with-helena-svedin-2020-02-24/2020-03-02/