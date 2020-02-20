+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Gallery Talk: 'New Britain's Industrial Past'

CCSU Art Gallery (Maloney Hall, 2nd Floor)

1615 Stanley Street
 New Britain, CT 06037

New Britain's Industrial Past

Join us at the CCSU art gallery for a lecture by Randy Judd. Mr. Judd, a docent at the New Britain Industrial Museum, will look at New Britain’s industrial past using objects currently on display in the “Inspired by Industry” exhibition at the CCSU Inner Art Gallery in Maloney Hall. This program will explore the rich and interesting history of the city as well as the important industrial foundation that was integral to the growth and development of New Britain. 

Thursday, 20 February, 2020

Contact:

Tania Pichardo

Phone: 8608322633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

