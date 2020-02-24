What the Heck is Osteostrong?!?!
By now, you've heard of Osteostrong. You've heard claims that it's only a 15 minute session once a week or even that it's only 60 seconds! But, what exactly is it and how does it work??
Join Certified Session Coach and Health Coach Steve Putnam for a short presentation to learn about Osteostrong's life-changing technology and how it can help you and your loved ones.
Come and see how 15 minutes a week can reverse bone loss and reduce or even eliminate joint and back pain.
Presentation will be about 10 minutes followed by Q&A.
Membership discounts will be offered including 2 Free Weeks of Osteostrong!!
Monday, January 24th, 6:00PM at Osteostrong, 10 Milbank Ave, Greenwich
Be sure to bring your friends!!
REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-the-heck-is-osteostrong-tickets-95421224451
Contact:Osteostrong Greenwich
Phone: 203.900.1661
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
More...