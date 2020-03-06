4th Annual Comedy Night

The “For Veterans By Veterans” Comedy Night features a buffet dinner, door prize, 50/50 raffle, and a hilarious lineup of professional comics, all of whom are U.S. Military Veterans. John Consoli (US Marine Corps), John Romanoff (US Army), Steve Scarfo (US Army), and Jody Sloane (US Coast Guard) are scheduled to perform. Proceeds raised from the event will fund programs and services that assist homeless Veterans f get back on their feet and successfully re-enter the community.

“Having U.S Military Veterans perform is essential to our Comedy Night,” said Phillip Modesti, combat Veteran (US Marine Corps), HFTB Board Member, and Event Chair. "We are Veterans helping our brothers and sisters. The night is one of both entertainment and impact."

Opening its doors in 2002, Homes for the Brave is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides transitional housing for homeless Veterans. It is dedicated to providing safe housing, case management, vocational services, and life skills coaching to homeless individuals, primarily Veterans. Programing is open to both residents and visitors and includes mental health services, job prep workshops, computer classes, therapy dog visits, meetings with federal legislative staffers, and more. To date, the organization has served nearly 1,400 individuals.

Tickets are $75 per person and tables of 10 can be purchased for $750. Sponsorship opportunities are available and begin at $100. Doors open at 6:30 PM, dinner is served at 7:00, and the show starts at 8:30 PM. To purchase your tickets or for more information visit www.homesforthebrave.org/comedynight or call (203) 338-0669. Vazzano’s Four Seasons is located at 337 Kenyon Street in Stratford, CT.