Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment & Women's History Month with the Norwalk Historical Society!



The Norwalk Historical Society will host a “Woman Suffrage Centennial Symposium” at the townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00pm.

FREE EVENT! RSVP at: https://norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/event/woman-suffrage-centennial-symposium/ or call 203-846-0525. Walk-ins Welcome!



Speakers and their topics include:



Sheroes Artist, TL Duryea, American Artist, Activist and the Founder of The Duryea Project, celebrating the achievements of notable women, will discuss the intersection of Feminism, Art and Commerce and her own journey on the process. Learn why she started painting Sheroes, how it turned into a product line, and what she hopes to achieve with the work.



League of Women Voters of Norwalk will explore the history behind the passage of the 19th Amendment.



Norwalk Women Who Vote will discuss how their new group came to be and the importance of women-led grassroots political organizing with special guest, Norwalk’s first Poet Laureate, Laurel S. Peterson



Dr. Darla Shaw, professor emeritus of education and women's studies at WCSU, will bring Norwalk Hill sister, Elsie Hill, to life during a short performance highlighting her most important accomplishments.



Historian Alice Warren will highlight the Hill sisters of Norwalk - Clara Mossman Hill, Helena Hill Weed, and Elsie Hill - and their collective efforts to secure the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.



Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse is located at 2 East Wall Street Norwalk, CT. Handicapped and Limited Mobility parking on site. Additional parking across the street, follow signs. If there is inclement weather, the presentation will be rescheduled.



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/events, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.