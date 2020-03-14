Pizza with Penguins at Mystic Aquarium

Your favorite Aquarium dinner with a green twist

Waddle in to the Main Gallery where you’ll feast your eyes on a pizza buffet* catered by the all-new Ocean Blue Catering. Fill a dish with your favorites and enjoy the company of family and friends. Then, clear your plate to make room for the guest of honor; a resident African penguin! Meet this inspiring animal and its trainer all while learning about African penguins, their plight and ways you can help protect this endangered species. Plus, take part in a ‘green’ craft to take home with you after dinner!

Member $20.95/pp (must me active member at time of purchase); Non-member $24.95/pp; 1 & under free.

*Gluten-free pizza options available upon advanced request.

**Limited availability. Ticket sales close 48 hours prior to event date; not available for purchase at the gate. Dinner tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Seating available for ticket holders only.