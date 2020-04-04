'Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story' at MTC

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story tells the true story of Buddy’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when ‘That’ll Be The Day’ hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on “The Day The Music Died”. The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits including ‘That’ll Be The Day’, ‘Peggy Sue’, ‘Everyday’, ‘Oh Boy’, ‘Not Fade Away’, ‘Rave On’, and ‘Raining In My Heart’, plus Ritchie Valens’ ‘La Bamba’ and The Big Bopper’s ‘Chantilly Lace’.

The incredible legacy of the young man with glasses, whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock & roll, continues to live on in Buddy.