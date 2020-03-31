Join GBC for a screening of powerful documentary, The Pollinators:

The Pollinators is a cinematic journey around the United States following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts and vegetables we all eat. The many challenges the beekeepers and their bees face en route reveal flaws to our simplified chemically dependent agriculture system.

Beekeepers, farmers, scientists, chefs and academics give a broad perspective about the threats to honey bees, what it means to our food security and how we can improve it.

For tickets and more information, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/gbc-night-at-the-movies-the-pollinators/