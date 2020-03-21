Event calendar brought to you by

Romantic Marimba

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3pm

 

See the music as the marimba and harp step center stage for a rare sensory experience.

Jonathan Bloxham, guest conductor

Featuring Ji Su Jung, marimba & Amy Berger, harp

 

Hannah Lash                Chaconnes*

Emmanuel Séjourné     Concerto for Marimba and String Orchestra*

Debussy                        Danse sacree et danse profane, for Harp and              

                                       Strings*

Dvořák                           Serenade for Strings*

*Stamford Symphony Premiere

Learn more: Your ticket includes a FREE Behind the Baton talk one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor!

Just for kids: Your ticket includes FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm for kids ages 5-12.

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Call for best seats!  203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

* * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Saturday, 21 March, 2020

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 203 325 1407 x 14
Cost:

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday

