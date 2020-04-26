Back to B’way

It’s time for the next Sounds Good concert! Come and hear five talented professional musicians who will gather together for an afternoon concert featuring the best of Broadway! Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for seniors and students.

Sarah Bleasdale, Christina DeMaio, Charles Widmer and Richard Weidlich will sing your favorites with the amazing Kenneth Gartman at the piano. The program will feature works by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Cole Porter, Jerry Herman, June Styne, and Stephen Sondheim.

Enjoy songs from some of the greatest composers and lyricists in a beautiful space with outstanding acoustics!