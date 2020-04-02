+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Girls Night Out: Create Your Own Succulent Garden

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Join us in the greenhouse to make your own special succulent garden, all while sharing some laughs with friends old and new. GBC’s Director of Horticulture, Lisa Beebe will walk you through the steps to create your own terrarium.

No experience necessary, lite bites and beverage included or bring your own.

For tickets and more information, please visit the event page: 

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/girls-night-out-create-your-own-succulent-garden/

Thursday, 02 April, 2020

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

35.00-50.00

Categories:

