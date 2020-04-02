Girls Night Out: Create Your Own Succulent Garden

Join us in the greenhouse to make your own special succulent garden, all while sharing some laughs with friends old and new. GBC’s Director of Horticulture, Lisa Beebe will walk you through the steps to create your own terrarium.
No experience necessary, lite bites and beverage included or bring your own.
GNO Succulent Plant Night
For tickets and more information, please visit the event page:
