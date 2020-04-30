Lives Blossom Fundraiser

In celebration of the Stamford Senior Center, community and business leaders throughout the area will attend this enjoyable evening filled with networking, cocktails, plentiful hors d’oeuvres and a lively silent auction. The event will honor River House Adult Day Center Executive Director Donna Spellman, and Stamford Senior Center board member, Roberta Eichler.

This annual tradition raises critical funds for the Stamford Senior Center’s wide array of active and engaging programming. The nonprofit organization is a lifeline for nearly 900 members, offering programs that promote healthy aging and opportunities for social engagement, reducing loneliness and the negative health effects related to social isolation.

The Stamford Senior Center would like to thank its generous sponsors to date, Gold Sponsor: First County Bank, Silver Sponsors: AJM Real Estate Services, Bankwell, Osborn Home Care and Totilo & Company LLC, Viking Construction, Inc., as well as Robert and Clare Kretzman and exclusive media sponsor, Stamford Magazine / Moffly Media.