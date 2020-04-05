The Sticks of Stony Creek: A Victorian Trolley Tour of Branford

From Stick to Shingle to Queen Anne, the Stony Creek area of Branford was intimately shaped by several architectural styles. Join us as we venture to explore these styles and rekindle tales of Branford’s storied past on our tour of some of the area’s Victorian-style homes. From the comfort of an old-fashioned trolley, the tour will showcase some 20 buildings, as well as provide guests with the unique opportunity to tour the interior of several of these homes, complete with original details and stylish decor. Space is limited - reserve your ticket or learn more today at www.histoury.org.

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/766016683807323/



Histoury is a non-profit organization dedicated to historical preservation and architectural history.