Facebook Live Program - Bird ID Hike & Animal Adaptations (Spanish)

Log in and stay connected with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center! Join us for our 30 minute Facebook live programs at 10 am and 2 pm each day. At 10 am, we'll walk around the SM&NC property with our education staff and learn about bird identification. At 2 pm, our education staff will teach us about animal adaptations. Please note that the Animal Adaptations program will be in Spanish.

These programs are designed for all ages so they will be a great addition to your at-home learning!

To access this class please visit www.facebook.com/stamfordmuseumandnaturecenter/