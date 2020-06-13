An Evening with Laurel House will include a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, and experiences that will be raffled off over the course of the evening. It is Laurel House’s only fundraising event. The event is critical to sustain Laurel House’s programs and services to those living with mental illness and co-occurring disorders.

Laurel House will honor Anthony L. Rostain, MD, MA, adolescent and child psychiatrist and co-author of The Stressed Years of Their Lives, as Laurel House’s 2020 Champion for Recovery. Laurel House will also recognize four outstanding individuals as Town Champions. These individuals are being recognized for their work and volunteerism, making their towns better places in which to live and work. The 2020 Town Champions are: Lily Genovese, Darien Town Champion, Penny Johnston-Foote, Greenwich Town Champion, Leo Karl, New Canaan Town Champion, and Genevieve Eason, Wilton Town Champion.

For more information, please go to bit.ly/laurelhouse2020 or contact Emma Romano, Donor Relations and Events Manager, at eromano@laurelhouse.net or (203) 324-7735.