Virtual Exhibit: “Strength Through Unity” From Maritime Garage Gallery
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk,
06854
USA
Artists & the public are encouraged to participate in “Strength Through Unity,” an online exhibit presented by the Maritime Garage Gallery now through June 30. The exhibit includes artwork that depicts the solidarity and resilience of humanity given the current situation with the global pandemic.
Artists may submit their images to maritimegallery@norwalkpark.org. All submission requirements can be found at the Maritime Garage Gallery’s Facebook Events page.
The public is invited to view the art in May and June at the Gallery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
12:00 AM
Other Dates For This Event:
Sunday, 24 May, 2020
Monday, 25 May, 2020
Tuesday, 26 May, 2020
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Thursday, 28 May, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Maritime Garage Gallery
Phone: 2038319063
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in.
