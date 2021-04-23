Event calendar brought to you by

Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out 2021

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tarrytown

455 S Broadway
 Tarrytown, NY 10591
United States

Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out is celebrating 10 years! Join us for a wonderful evening on Friday, April 23, 2021 which will include...

* DJ, Comedy Spotlight, Food/Wine Tastings & Cash Bar! * A Pink Carpet Fashion Show, emceed by The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, for you & your friends to check out the trends for 2021! * Shopping with your Friends for unique finds & services (Handbags, Jewelry, Spa/Wellness Services, & More) from our 50+ Vendors! * Chic Eco-Friendly Swag Bag filled with Goodies! First 200 Women (Ticket holding ladies will be the priority) * Complimentary Grand Prize Raffle Ticket Entry for DESIGNER Tory Burch Handbag!

* Complimentary Grand Prize Raffle Ticket Entry for a 4 days 3 nights cruise to the BAHAMAS! * Complimentary Hourly Raffle Give-A-Ways! * Special Emcee of the Evening: The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs!

This year a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Lifting Up Westchester, a not for profit with the mission of restoring hope to Westchester County's men, women, and children in need by providing them with food, shelter, and support - and lifting them to greater self-sufficiency with dignity and respect.

To purchase tickets, visit: SassyLadies2021.eventbrite.com

A special thank you to our Sponsors: Chris Caulfield CruiseOne, D.Bertoline & Sons and Hudson Valley Vein and Aesthetics Center

For more information, please contact Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 or EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.

Contact:

Amanda Seebeck

Phone: 9142183968
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$20-$50

