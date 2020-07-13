In recognition of these challenging times and the need to keep swimmers, volunteers, boaters and supporters safe due to COVID-19, Swim Across America Fairfield County has pivoted to a virtual fundraising event — a Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020. While these times are filled with uncertainty, one thing remains true: groundbreaking cancer research still needs funding to save lives. That’s where Swim Across America Fairfield County comes in to help #makewaves to #fightcancer by raising crucial funds to supports its local Fairfield County beneficiary, the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT). Registration is only $25 per person and can be made at swimacrossamerica.org/fc.

The Swim Across America “Personal Challenge” can include walking, running, playing golf, kayaking, biking, dancing, climbing, volunteering, and of course, swimming. Any activity counts! Every age can participate — as an individual, team or family. The Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 event starts immediately and runs all summer. Each participant will receive a 2020 commemorative T-shirt, which will be available for pick-up later in the summer at a “socially-distanced” event. Progress of each participant’s Personal Challenge will be tracked and miles or hours logged online which will take participants “Coast to Coast” across the United States on a virtual map, showing how much progress is being made.

To learn more about Swim Across America Fairfield County and to register for the Swim Across America Personal Challenge 2020, visit swimacrossamerica.org/fc.