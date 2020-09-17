The Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) is excited to present the 8th annual MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run. This year, to ensure safety for all participants, the 5K will take place virtually. Throughout the week of September 17th-24th, participants will run their own 5Ks in socially distanced settings throughout the city. The 5K celebrates the memory of Marcus Dixon McInerny, a Stamford High School graduate who overcame many life challenges to attend West Point Academy before his life ended tragically in 2012. This year the world is a different place, and our community dynamics have changed — but we all still need to support each other. To show we care. That is the purpose of this 5K. The 5K is free for all participants who want to show their support for public education and SPEF’s impactful programs. Create your own team or run the 5K on your own; a SPEF Race Marshall will help coordinate logistics. Participants are encouraged to share photos and videos of their fun runs for prizes! To sign up as a Team Captain or individual participant, visit here: https://spefct.org/us-daymarcus-for-change-5k-walk-run/